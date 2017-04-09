WATER COULD TOPPLE GOVERNMENT – FIANNA FAIL The prospect of a general election has been raised again – amid the latest row over water charges. Fianna Fáil has threatened to block the election of a new Fine Gael Taoiseach unless the Government passes legislation – based on the recommendations of the Oireachtas Water Committee. It proposes scrapping charges, allows for refunds and ends mandatory metering – but Fine Gael says the findings are a breach of EU law. Fianna FáiL says the Government must respect the wishes of the Dáil as set out in its ‘confidence and supply’ agreement:

