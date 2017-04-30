WATERFORD WOMAN’S DEATH BEING TREATED AS MURDER A murder investigation is underway in Waterford following a post mortem on the body of a young woman, found in the city on Friday. Gardai are trying to trace the last known movements of 31 year old Samantha Walsh, whose body was discovered at an apartment on Thomas Street after concerned friends raised the alarm, when they were unable to contact her. Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

