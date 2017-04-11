WEXFORD COUNCILLOR CALLS FOR DAIL PROTEST OVER REDUCED PENSIONS

A Wexford Councillor has called for a Dail protest in response to 40 thousand people having their pensions reduced by the government.
Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Sheehan says the government is punishing those who have played by the rules.
He says the pension rule changes introduced in 2012 now mean these people are earning 20-30 euro less a week than people who claimed the pension before that date
There will be a public meeting on this issue in the Horse and Hound in Ballinaboola on Thursday week which will be attended by members of the ICA and Age Action.
