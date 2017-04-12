WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL TO PROVIDE 2500 HOMES IN NEXT 3 YEARS

Wexford County Council is to provide in excess of 2500 homes over the next three years according to a new housing report just published.
The report by Senior Housing Officer Paraic O’Gorman has been compiled over the past number of months and unveiled this week.
It’s hoped that the houses will help to greatly reduce the size of housing waiting lists in the county.
The report also contains suggestions for the Buy and Renew scheme and the Repair and Leasing scheme to be used to re-purpose vacant houses.
It’s believed the project will be worth €180 million to the county.
Speaking about the report, O’Gorman called it ‘a real and coordinated effort by Wexford County Council and it’s partners to tackle the housing crisis in the county.’
