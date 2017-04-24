WEXFORD GAA WON’T APPEAL DAVY’S BAN

A statement from Wexford GAA has said that they will not be appealing Davy Fitzgerald’s 8 week ban.
Davy was given the ban for approaching the referee and clashing with Tipperary players in Wexford league semi final loss to the Premier.
The ban means that Davy will miss Wexford’s first game of the championship against a round robin team and possibly a Leinster semi final against Kilkenny.
The statement called the penalty harsh but says the decision not to appeal was taken with the best interests of the team at heart.
