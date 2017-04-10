WEXFORD GARDA BEST FOR NOT INFLATING BREATH TEST FIGURES

The Wexford Garda Division has come out best in the country for not inflating its breath test figures.
The latest Garda scandal has seen some divisions inflate breath test figures by as much as four hundred per cent.
However in Wexford the difference was only five per cent in the number of breath tests claimed by the Gardai and those actually recorded on the breathalyser machine.
The figures have emerged as result of an internal fact finding investigation within the Gardai.
Garda Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan will address AGSI delegates tomorrow at their annual conference as this latest scandal sees calls for her resignation.
The AGSI’s, Donal Smyth, says they’re eager to hear from her.
Advertisement