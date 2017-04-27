WEXFORD HAVE GAINED 28 NEW GARDAI SINCE RECRUITMENT IN 2014

County Wexford has received a high number of new Gardai for a rural county.
Figures published in today’s Irish Times show the county has got 28 new Garda graduates since the Garda recruitment campaign began again in 2014.
This figure is the highest in the South East region and relatively high for the country as a whole.
Meanwhile the issue of assaults on Gardai has been one of the main items of discussion at the GRA conference in Galway.
Wexford representative Garda Derek Campion says this division is not immune to this disturbing aspect of their work.
