WEXFORD MAN DIES IN HOME ACCIDENT A man in his fifties has died after an accident in his County Wexford home. Emergency services were alerted when the accident occured and an ambulance rushed the man from his Carrig On Bannow home to Wexford General Hospital. However, he was later pronounced dead. No details of the accident have been revealed but Gardai are investigating, although it’s not being treated as suspicious.

