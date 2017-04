WEXFORD MAN GETS 5 YEARS IN JAIL FOR ORAL RAPE OF 7 YEAR OLD A Wexford man has been jailed for 5 years for the oral rape of a 7 year old boy The 33 year old man who can’t be named to protect the indentity of the boy performed the sexual act on the boy while his mother was out running errands in 2013. The judge originally handed down a sentence of 7 and a half years with the final 2 and a half years suspended after a jury found the man guilty earlier.

