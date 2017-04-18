WEXFORD THE BEST AT COMPLYING WITH DRINK DRIVING CONVICTIONS

Just 20% of drink driving convictions nationally resulted in licenses being recorded for further legal action.
However in Wexford the compliance figure is double that at over 40% the best recorded rate in the country while in Louth the rate was the lowest at 4%.
Licenses need to be recorded in court so that penalty points can be applied or disqualification can be enforced.
According to information obtained from Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald licenses weren’t recorded because some drivers didn’t bring them to court, while others didn’t show up themselves.
Advertisement