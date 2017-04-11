WEXFORD TRIUMPHS AT AINTREE CELEBRATED

There have been lots of celebrations in Wexford over the weekend as a result of this years Grand National.

Mayglass jockey Jamie Codd saw his mount Cause of Causes narrowly defeated in this years event in what has been the Wexford rider’s most successful year to date.

However that defeat by the Scottish owned and trained One for Arthur also has a lot of Wexford connections.

The horse which was bred in Kilkenny was bought five years ago by Gorey hotelier Paddy Redmond and trained at the yard of Liam Kenny in Craanford.

After a successful local point to point season in 2013 One For Arthur was sold on at the Cheltenham Sales in December that year to its present owner.

Liam Kenny says he knew during his training the horse had potential.

