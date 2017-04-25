ZAPPONE SAYS ABORTION REFERENDUM SHOULD HAPPEN BEFORE NEXT SPRING

The Children’s Minister says a referendum on abortion should take place by next spring, at the latest – and any delay would be a betrayal of women’s rights.
An all-party Oireachtas committee will be established shortly to consider a recommendation from the Citizens Assembly – on reforming Ireland’s abortion laws.
Meanwhile, the TD who could represent Fine Gael on that committee has expressed concerns about a proposed restriction on abortion at the 12-week stage.
Kate O’Connell says her personal preference would be 8-10 weeks.
Advertisement