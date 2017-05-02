1798 CENTRE IN ENNISCORTHY TO CLOSE AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS

The 1798 Interperative Centre in Enniscorthy is to close.
It was opened in 1998 to commemorate the two anniversary of the Rising.
The centre at Arnold’s Cross in the town has seen declining attendances over the last few years where the 1798 battlefield was recreated.
According to a report in today’s Echo newspaper the centre is to become a distillery following its purchase by a local businessman.
However the centre will remain open for this summer before undergoing a change of use to the state of the art distillery.
According to local councillor Paddy Kavanagh an ongoing exhibition relating to 1798 will continue in either Enniscorthy Castle, the Castle Ballroom or the Athenaeum.
