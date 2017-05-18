18 BUNCLODY GROUPS TO RECEIVE FUNDING BOOST TONIGHT

A number of grants for local organisations are to be presented in Bunclody tonight.
The town has been designated as economically deprived and as such is entitled to social and recreational grants.
In total, €20,000 will be shared out between 18 local groups including the Ferns Diocesan Youth service group, Bunclody market and the local GAA and soccer clubs.
It’s believed that a further €100,000 will be provided to the town later on in the year.
There are a number of plans to upgrade the town including a new children’s playground and a summer festival.
