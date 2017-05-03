3 PEOPLE ARRESTED IN RELATION TO MANCHESTER ATTACK

Police in the UK have made three arrests in connection with Monday night’s suicide bombing.
The men were detained in south Manchester today, and it brings the total number of people being questioned to 4.
The country’s terror threat is at its highest since last night – authorities raised it to ‘critical’ because of concerns that another attack is ‘highly likely’.
Investigators have been looking at whether the attacker at Manchester Arena was working alone in his plot which killed 22 people.
Up to 3 thousand 8 hundred troops are being deployed on British streets – London’s mayor Sadiq Khan says people in the city will see extra police supported by the military.
