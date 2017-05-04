4 FINE GAEL MEMBERS OF WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL BACK LEO IN LEADERSHIP RACE

All Fine Gael members of Wexford County Council who have declared their leadership voting intentions favour Leo Varadkar over Simon Coveney to become the next leader of the party.
Simon Coveney has vowed to continue the contest saying the grassroots in the party need to have their say and vote.
So far four Fine Gael members of the Council have said they intend voting for the Social Protection Minister in the leadership contest.
Coming out in favour of Leo Varadkar are Paddy Kavanagh, Frank Staples, John Hegarty and Anthony Donohoe.
A further four Jim Moore, Kathleen Codd Nolan, Oliver Walsh and Larry O’Brien have yet to declare their voting intentions.
South East Radio News failed to make contact with the ninth member Willie Fitzharris this morning.