67 COMPLAINTS IN WEXFORD MADE TO OMBUDSMAN FOR CHILDREN

Sixty seven complaints have been made by children in County Wexford to the office of the Ombudsman for Children.
That’s according to the latest report from the organisation for 2016.
Education was the main cause of the complaints which were made either by children or on behalf of children.
These complaints related to peer bullying in schools with social media proving a particular challenge for parents students and teachers.
Almost a quarter of the complaints related to the Child and Family Agency Tusla.
