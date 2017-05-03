ALMOST 3 TIMES AS MANY PATIENTS ON TROLLEYS IN WEXFORD GENERAL AS LAST YEAR

There are nearly 3 times as many patients waiting on trolley’s in Wexford General Hospital as this time last year.
That’s according to the General Secretary of the INMO Liam Doran.
The figures nationwide generally saw a decrease in April which is not the case in Wexford.
Last month, there were 163 people waiting on a bed in Wexford General, while that number was only 59 in the same period last year.
Speaking to Alan Corcoran, Liam Doran said that Wexford General is ill-equipped to deal with the current levels of people on trolleys
