BRITISH COUNCILLLOR IN TWEET TROUBLE A British Conservative Party councillor is in trouble over an anti-Irish tweet during last night’s Eurovision. Nick Harrington’s post came after Ireland gave the UK “nul points” during last night’s voting. The Warwick district councillor tweeted: “Thanks Ireland. You can keep your f-ing gypsies. Hard border coming folks!” The tweet sparked a backlash on social media, with at least one user saying they would report him to police for hate speech. The Tory councillor has since deleted his Twitter account.

