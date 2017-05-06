CALLS GROW FOR GARDA COMMISSIONER’S RESIGNATION OVER SCANDALS Sinn Féin has congratulated Fianna Fáil for “catching up” with other opposition parties and calling for the Garda Commissioner to resign. Micheál Martin’s party had stopped short of asking Noirin O’Sullivan to step down until last night, when their Justice Spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan said it was the “best option” for her. Sinn Féin says the contradictory evidence given to the committee by the Garda Commissioner this week is another reason for her to step down.

