CEREMONY TO TAKE PLACE IN KENNEDY ARBORETUM TO MARK BIRTH OF JFK

A special ceremony will take place in County Wexford today to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of former US President John F. Kennedy.
The event will see a memorial concert and military salute take place this afternoon at the John F Kennedy Arboretum outside New Ross.
Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe will plant a tree to mark the occasion.
The late US President visited Wexford and his ancestral home in 1963.
He addressed a massive crowd in the open space of Wexford’s Redmond Square as it was then.
