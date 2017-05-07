CHARGE IN RELATION TO DUBLIN MURDER A man’s been charged in relation to the murder of Noel Kirwan in West Dublin last year. A woman arrested earlier this week in relation to the killing has been released without charge. The man – who’s in his 20’s – is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning. Noel Kirwan was shot dead outside his home in St. Ronan’s Drive in Clondalkin Dublin on December 22nd. The killing’s been linked to the Hutch Kinahan feud. The man charged in relation to the killing was arrested – along with a woman in her 20s – on Tuesday in north County Dublin. They were detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, at Lucan and Blanchardstown Garda Stations. The woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Share this article....