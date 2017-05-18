CHEMO DRUG SHORTAGE PROBLEM TO BE RESOLVED NEXT WEEK

A shortage in chemotherapy drugs is expected to be resolved next week.

It’s after the only firm supplying the medication to Ireland – Baxter Healthcare – ran short.

The HSE says it’s a temporary reduction in supply and patients undergoing chemotherapy will be accommodated in other hospitals if their facility does not have enough.

The health authority says only a small number of patients are affected.

However Consultant Oncologist at St Vincent’s Hospital, John Crown says it’s not ideal.

