CHEMO DRUG SHORTAGE PROBLEM TO BE RESOLVED NEXT WEEK

A shortage in chemotherapy drugs is expected to be resolved next week.
It’s after the only firm supplying the medication to Ireland – Baxter Healthcare – ran short.
The HSE says it’s a temporary reduction in supply and patients undergoing chemotherapy will be accommodated in other hospitals if their facility does not have enough.
The health authority says only a small number of patients are affected.
However Consultant Oncologist at St Vincent’s Hospital, John Crown says it’s not ideal.
