CLAIM THAT ‘INNOCENT PEOPLE’ HAD PHONES TAPPED BY GARDAI It’s reported a significant number of innocent people had their phones tapped by Gardaí. The allegation was made by a former Garda intelligence officer – who says it happened from the late nineties to early noughties. Today’s Irish Independent reports the ex-Garda made allegations that strict protocols for placing wire taps were sometimes ignored.

