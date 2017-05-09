CONNORS FAMILY MAKE APPEAL FOR INFORMATION ON MICHAEL’S DISAPPEARANCE

A Wexford family whose son disappeared from an open prison have appealed for public help to find him.
Martin Connors was at Wicklow’s Shelton Abbey for the manslaughter of his brother Michael when he disappeared two years ago.
The Gardaí are searching for Martin who’ll be rearrested if found, but his parents want him classed as a missing person.
He was last seen leaving a friend’s house on the 24th of April 2015.
Martin’s mother and father Sally and Ger have made an emotional appeal for his safe return.
