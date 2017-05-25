CROSS BORDER TREATMENT SCHEME HELPS 2 YEAR OLD WEXFORD BOY WITH EAR INFECTION

A Ballindaggin couple have been sharing their experience of using a fast track treatment for their sons condition.
Two year old Dean O’Connor needed grommets to aid his hearing and his parents availed of the HSE Cross Border Treatment Scheme to bypass the long waiting list he was on on.
The procedure cost the couple €2,000 of which €998 was repaid by the HSE.
The normal waiting time for a child to receive grommets can be over 2 years but thanks to the Cross Border Treatment Scheme, Dean was able to be treated in a much shorter time period.
His mother Louise told the Morning Mix this morning that the scheme has totally changed their lives.
