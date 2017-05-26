CUT IN TALLAGHT HOSPITAL CLEANING BUDGET LEADS TO SUPERBUG – REPORTS

It’s reported today a cut in the cleaning budget at Tallaght Hospital has contributed to a significant rise in cases of the super bug CPE.
According to the Irish Times 2,000 people have come into contact with the lethal antibiotic resistant bug at the facility since 2015.
The newspaper reports the outbreak has been traced to a significant reduction in its cleaning budget which resulted in no cleaning services being provided on a number of Sundays.
Health Correspondent Paul Cullen says Tallaght is now facing a six million euro cleaning bill.
Advertisement