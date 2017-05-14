CYBER ATTACK HITS WEXFORD FACILITY The head of the EU law enforcement agency Europol has confirmed a major cyber attack has targeted 200-thousand victims in at least 150 countries. The Government’s been urged to increase funding for cyber security protection – in light of the hacking. A small HSE funded healthcare facility in Wexford has been impacted by the ransomware – however it hasn’t been identified by the HSE although they say it’s not connected to the health authority’s network. The HSE is working to secure thousands of its devices which could take a number of days.

