‘DISAPPEARED’ SEARCH CHIEF HOPEFUL OF SUCCESS The chief heading up the investigation team searching for victims of the Northern Ireland Troubles says remains found in a forest in France yesterday are ‘probably more likely than not’ to be those of ‘Disappeared’ school-teacher Seamus Ruddy. Mr Ruddy was abducted in Paris over thirty years ago. Geoff Knupfer from the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains says it will take time for a formal identification, but he hopes they will be able to finally bring him home.

