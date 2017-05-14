Dispute About When Garda Commissioner Knew Templemore Details

South East Radio News

DISPUTE ABOUT WHEN GARDA COMMISSIONER KNEW TEMPLEMORE DETAILS New details have emerged which look set to put more pressure on the Garda Commissioner – over financial irregularities at the training college in Templemore. The Irish Mail on Sunday has seen a dossier backing up Garda HR Chief John Barrett’s evidence that Noirin O’Sullivan was aware of the issues a month earlier than she testified to the Public Accounts Committee. Meanwhile PAC member – Labour’s Alan Kelly – wants a wider investigation into the Templemore controversy

