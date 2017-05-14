DISPUTE ABOUT WHEN GARDA COMMISSIONER KNEW TEMPLEMORE DETAILS New details have emerged which look set to put more pressure on the Garda Commissioner – over financial irregularities at the training college in Templemore. The Irish Mail on Sunday has seen a dossier backing up Garda HR Chief John Barrett’s evidence that Noirin O’Sullivan was aware of the issues a month earlier than she testified to the Public Accounts Committee. Meanwhile PAC member – Labour’s Alan Kelly – wants a wider investigation into the Templemore controversy

Share this article....