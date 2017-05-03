ED SHEERAN’S PORTRAIT TO BE UNVEILED IN NATIONAL PORTRAIT GALLERY

The world’s current top superstar Ed Sheeran will have his portrait unveiled in the National Portrait Gallery in London this evening.
Irish born artist Colin Davidson created the painting following a meeting with Ed Sheeran’s father John who is an art historian in London.
John Sheeran is the son of Bill Sheeran and Nancy Mulligan who is made in famous in the latest song by Ed Sheeran and resides in the stars maternal ancestral home in North Wexford.
The superstar has recently returned from a taking a year out from the business to be with his his partner.
