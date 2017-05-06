EVE OF FRENCH PRESIDENTIAL RUNOFF VOTE In France, the campaign team of presidential forerunner Emmanuel Macron says it has been hit by a massive hacking attack. 47 million voters are due to head to the polls tomorrow. In a statement, the Macron campaign said their movement has been the victim of a massive hacking incident which has given rise to the diffusion on social media of various internal information. Macron’s campaign said the stolen information showed documents relating to the normal functions of a presidential campaign mixed with faked ones in a bid to sow doubt and misinformation. The French interior ministry is refusing to comment citing rules which forbid any commentary that may influence an election which came in to force late last night.

