FG STILL ON TOP IN LATEST POLL With Enda Kenny expected to make an announcement on his future this week – a new poll shows Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country. Today’s Sunday Times polls puts the party on 28 percent – down one – followed by Fianna Fáil which is also down one to 27. Sinn Fein remains unchanged on 18 per cent, while Independents and others are up 2 to 12.

