FIANNA FAIL LOOK FOR RADICAL CHANGE ON MENTAL HEALTH IN IRELAND

It’s hoped a Dáil debate on strengthening the rights of a mental health patient will pave the way for radical change.
The Fianna Fail Bill going through the Oireachtas at the moment would update the Mental Health Act, 2001, giving a stronger voice to patients in hospital.
They would be more involved in the care they receive.
The ‘best interests’ provision for children and young adults will mean their views and preferences will be taken into account.
The bill is being pushed by Wexford TD James Browne.
