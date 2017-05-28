FINAL FG LEADERSHIP DEBATE TONIGHT Simon Coveney will have home advantage for the final debate of the Fine Gael leadership tonight. Cork will host the husting with Leo Varadkar maintaining a lead within the Parliamentary Party. The two clashed repeatedly last night on a number of issues, including election performance and Mr Varadkar referring to the West of Ireland as one of the ‘regions’. The Government Chief whip has hit back at detractors of Leo Varadkar – saying his popularity in the Fine Gael leadership race is simply due to his impressive attention to detail. There’s been criticism from the Simon Coveney camp about the level of support the Social Protection Minister received from the parliamentary party within hours of Enda Kenny stepping aside.

