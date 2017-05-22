FINAL VOTE ON €112 MILLION GLANBIA IRELAND DEAL TO TAKE PLACE THIS EVENING

The disposal of Glanbia’s majority stake in its dairy and agribusiness reaches its final hurdle in Kilkenny today.
This follows on from the vote by Glanbia farmer shareholders on Thursday last which overwhelmingly voted to support the setting up of Glanbia Ireland.
Glanbia Ireland will own the brands of Wexford Cheese and Kilmeaden Cheese, GAIN Feeds and Avonmore and Premier Milk.
Today independent shareholders meet to vote on whether to back the €112 million deal at an extraordinary general meeting in Kilkenny.
