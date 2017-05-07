GARDA COMMISSIONER UNDER MOUNTING PRESSURE OVER SCANDALS Pressure is once again mounting on the Garda Commissioner. The head of the Garda analysis service has written to Noirín O’Sullivan saying he wasn’t given a copy of Ireland’s homicide figures before they were presented to the Policing Authority. Dr Gurchand Singh is the head of the unit responsible for verifying Ireland’s Crime Statistics. It comes after Fianna Fáil last week joined calls for Commissioner O’Sullivan to step down.

