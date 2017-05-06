GARDAI SAVE MAN FROM MONAGHAN HOUSE FIRE Two Gardaí are being praised for their bravery, after saving a man from a house fire in Co Monaghan. The blaze broke out at a house in Upper Bree in Castleblayney in the early hours of yesterday. Two Garda officers who were called to the scene found a man trapped in an upper room. They found a ladder at a nearby house and used it to rescue him. The man – who’s in his forties – was treated at the scene by paramedics but didn’t need hospital treatment.

