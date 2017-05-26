GOVERNMENT ACCUSED OF NOT PRIORITISING THE HOUSING CRISIS

The Government’s facing renewed criticism about its handling of the homeless crisis – with some suggesting the issue has fallen off the priorities list.
The most recent figures from the Department of Housing show 2,700 children were in need of emergency accommodation last month – with over 7,600 people recorded as homeless in total.
Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan says it’s time the Government gets on with it and starts using compulsory purchase orders – to buy up vacant homes.
Deputy O’Sullivan says we should be following the example of successful programmes elsewhere.
Advertisement