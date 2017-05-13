GOVERNMENT SAYS NO SIGN OF WORLDWIDE CYBER ATTACK IN IRELAND The Government says a global cyber attack affecting up to 100 countries is unprecedented. It also says the National Cyber Security Centre is in close contact with the Gardaí and HSE. Taoiseach Enda Kenny says the situation is being closely monitored . The virus encrypts files and demands that a payment be made in order to unlock them and is affecting thousands of business and organizations across the world. The Government says there are no reports of any Irish companies caught up in the attack as of yet. However Britain’s National Health Service says it is bracing for a weekend of chaos after the attack forced hospitals to close wards, turn away patients and delay treatments. Home Secretary Amber Rudd says everything’s being done to stop the virus from spreading. Meanwhile the HSE has taken measures to protect its I.T network and declared a major incident in response to attack. Minister for Communications Denis Naughten says it’s still unclear who is behind it and The EU law enforcement agency – Europol – says the global cyber attack is of an “unprecedented level”.

