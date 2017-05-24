HALLIGAN DEFENDS VARADKAR’S ‘ESSENTIAL SERVICES’ STRIKE BAN

An Independent Alliance Minister has moved to defend Leo Varadkar in the Fine Gael leadership race.
On Monday Minister Varadkar announced he’d make Labour Court recommendations binding on employers and workers in “essential services”.
It would prevent certain workers from going on strike.
Speaking this morning Waterford Junior Minister John Halligan said that Varadkar had been misquoted and agreed with his stance that Labour Court recommendations should be upheld by workers and management at a company.
