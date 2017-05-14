HOWLIN SAYS LOWERING PUBLIC PENSIONS POSSIBLY UNCONSTITUTIONAL The Labour leader says reducing the pensions of some public servants may be unconstitutional. Wexford deputy Brendan Howlin’s claim came in a speech at the party’s annual James Connolly memorial in Dublin today. Last week, the Public Service Pay Commission said most public servants should contribute more towards the cost of their pensions. In his speech, Mr Howlin claimed that’s unjustified, and that new entrants already had reduced entitlements. He also said “attacking” the pensions of public servants who are nearing retirement age would be “immoral”.

