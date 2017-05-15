HSE PUT IT NETWORKS OFFLINE AFTER WANNACRY CYBER ATTACK

The HSE is to keep its IT networks offline for a further two days to contain any damage from the WannaCry cyber attack.

Staff were being encouraged not to log into their machines today to allow upgrades take effect after the weekend attack.

But the agency’s director general Tony O’Brien has now said the HSE network will remain isolated for further 48 hours “to maintain protection” from the attack.

It’s not clear what impact the decision will have on the overall delivery of health services.

Head of Ireland’s National Cyber Security Centre, Richard Brown says anti-virus software provides good protection but this is the kind of problem that Irish people will need to keep an eye on.

