In the US, pressure is mounting on the President to name his nominee to take over as head of the FBI. Donald Trump sacked James Comey last week amid claims he asked for extra resources to help with the investigation into Russian hacking links to the Trump presidential campaign. Mr Trump has warned Mr Comey not to release any tapes of their conversations – and it remains unclear if the hacking investigation will continue under new FBI leadership. Some US politicians say the new director will have to prove to the Senate that they are independent of the White House.

Share this article....