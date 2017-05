IPU REASSURED AFTER MINISTER’S ADDRESS TO CONFERENCE Irish Postmasters have welcomed assurances given by the Communications Minister that answers will be found to the problems facing their industry. Minister Denis Naughten addressed the IPU’s annual conference yesterday by Skype. It’s day two today – at the conference in Westport, County Mayo, and union’s General Secretary Ned O’Hara says they are ‘encouraged’ but ‘realistic’ about what lies ahead.

