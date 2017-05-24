JAMES BROWNE MEETS WITH GOVERNMENT OVER SOUTH EAST MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS

Enniscorthy Fianna Fail TD James Browne has met with the Taoiseach in relation to mental health services in County Wexford
He had the meeting in his capacity as his party’s spokesman on mental health matters.
Deputy Browne expressed his frustration at the incident in University Hospital Waterford which saw a teenage girl being forced into the adult ward of the acute mental health unit due to a lack of beds.
In response, Enda Kenny said he was aware of the matter and was personally committed to solving the problem.
Fianna Fail leader Michael Martin and Mental Health Minister Helen McEntee were also present at the talks.
Advertisement