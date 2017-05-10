JUSTICE MINISTER WANTS TO HEAR EVERY SIDE IN ALLEGED GARDA COVER UP

The Justice Minister says every side of the story needs to be heard about an alleged cover up by Gardaí.
It follows evidence given to the Public Accounts Committee by Garda Head of HR John Barrett which suggests the Garda Commissioner was informed of financial issues at Templemore College in July 2015.
She was then advised that she was legally obliged to inform the Minister of Justice, but didn’t do so at that stage.
Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald says that’s at Nóirín O’Sullivan’s discretion.
