LEADING WEXFORD WOMAN IN MANCHESTER CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION INTO BOMBERS SCHOOLING

News Desk News

A Wexford woman has ordered the investigation into the education and schooling of Manchester bomber Salman Abedi.

Teresa Grant, a native of Wexford town and former employee of Wexford County Council is Chief Executive at the Trafford City Council one of the ten boroughs of Greater Manchester.

The UK born but of Libyan descent Abedi attended school in Trafford and the council is now investigating his school records and performance.

Teresa Grant says the investigation will be discreet.

