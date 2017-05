MAN ARRESTED IN KILKENNY DEATH Gardaí are continuing to question a man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Kilkenny. 29 year old Rita Apine from Latvia died last Sunday after being found at the bottom of the stairs in her home in Freshford. A man in his 30’s was arrested as part of the investigation yesterday afternoon and he’s being detained at Kilkenny Garda station.

Share this article....