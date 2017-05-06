MAN FOUND DEAD ON BANTRY TRAWLER Gardai in West Cork are investigating the death of a fisherman whose body has been found on board a trawler in Bantry. The Lithuanian man – in his fifties – was pronounced dead after paramedics were alerted by a crewman at around 10.30 last night. Gardaí have cordoned off the Irish-registered vessel. It’s expected Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster will carry out a post-mortem at Cork University Hospital this afternoon. Gardai say the results of the examination will determine the direction of their inquiries.

